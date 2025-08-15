NUSACCI’s 24th AGM and Export-Import Awards Ceremony held

Aug. 15, 2025, 8:27 a.m.

NUSACCI recently held its 24th AGM and Export-Import Awards Ceremony. During the event, Dr. Ram Prasad Ghimire, Secretary of Industry, Commerce, and Supply, emphasized the longstanding support provided by the United States to Nepal over the past seventy years of diplomatic relations. He mentione

d that Nepal has revised certain trade policies to facilitate the entry of US products into the Nepalese market, with hopes of increasing trade between the two countries. Dr. Ghimire also highlighted the role of organizations like NUSACCI in boosting Nepal's exports to the US and noted the upcoming graduation of Nepal from LDC status next year as a significant milestone.

Jasco P Meeks, Charge d’ Affairs of the US Embassy, expressed optimism about the potential for expanding trade between Nepal and the US. He mentioned the current trade figures, with Nepal exporting $100 million worth of goods and importing $90 million worth of goods from the US. Meeks also highlighted the development cooperation programs initiated by the United States, including the signing of agreements for Transmission line projects under MCC support.

President Kiran P. Sakha of NUSACCI emphasized the vast opportunities for Nepal to export to the United States and called on the Nepalese government to take proactive steps to enhance exports and streamline regulations to facilitate the entry of US products into the Nepalese market. Vice President Birendra Rajkarnicar underscored the shift from aid to trade and the importance of NUSACCI in promoting trade between Nepal and the US.

Ambassador of Germany To Nepal Udo Eugen Volz Presented The Letters of Credence Before President Paudel
Aug 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati
Aug 15, 2025
MCA-Nepal Re-Energized as $154 Million Power Line Contracts Signed
Aug 14, 2025
Special Discounts at Sarang Health Care for Customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited
Aug 14, 2025
SAARC And Japanese Embassy Sign the Addendum of Renewed Memorandum on Guidelines
Aug 14, 2025

