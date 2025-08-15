Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided more details about the upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump. The leaders will discuss ways to end the fighting in Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday in Alaska, which shares a maritime border with Russia across the Bering Strait.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the leaders will meet at a military facility called Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and that the summit will start at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

It will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and a US leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. They will begin with a one-on-one discussion with only interpreters present before being joined by other delegates. Ushakov added that the meeting has no set duration and will followed by a joint press conference.

Trump told reporters on Thursday in Washington that he would like to see a summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said, "I would say that tomorrow, all I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly."

Putin briefed his top officials ahead of the talks. He said the Trump administration is making "sincere efforts" to end the conflict. He also suggested they may reach a deal on nuclear arms control.

Meanwhile, the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of letting up. A Ukrainian research group called DeepState says Russian forces are intensifying their attacks in the eastern region of Donetsk. The AFP reported that, on August 12, they made their largest advance since late May of last year.