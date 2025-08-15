Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Aug. 15, 2025, 7:46 a.m.

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided more details about the upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump. The leaders will discuss ways to end the fighting in Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday in Alaska, which shares a maritime border with Russia across the Bering Strait.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the leaders will meet at a military facility called Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and that the summit will start at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

It will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and a US leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. They will begin with a one-on-one discussion with only interpreters present before being joined by other delegates. Ushakov added that the meeting has no set duration and will followed by a joint press conference.

Trump told reporters on Thursday in Washington that he would like to see a summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said, "I would say that tomorrow, all I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly."

Putin briefed his top officials ahead of the talks. He said the Trump administration is making "sincere efforts" to end the conflict. He also suggested they may reach a deal on nuclear arms control.

Meanwhile, the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of letting up. A Ukrainian research group called DeepState says Russian forces are intensifying their attacks in the eastern region of Donetsk. The AFP reported that, on August 12, they made their largest advance since late May of last year.

Agencies

Japan marks 80 years since the end of WWII
Aug 15, 2025
Trump warned Russia will face 'severe consequences' if it won't stop war
Aug 14, 2025
Zelenskyy will not join Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: White House
Aug 13, 2025
President Trump to deploy National Guard in Washington to address 'out of control' crime
Aug 12, 2025
Japan, China, South Korea to team up to tackle infectious livestock diseases
Aug 12, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Monsoon Will Continue to active until Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Completely Cloudy Across The Country With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Monsoon's Influence To Prevail Across The Country Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain At Few Placces In The Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Electricity Supply Scenario In Nepal By Er. Sujan Acharya Aug 15, 2025
NUSACCI’s 24th AGM and Export-Import Awards Ceremony held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
Ambassador of Germany To Nepal Udo Eugen Volz Presented The Letters of Credence Before President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
Japan marks 80 years since the end of WWII By Agencies Aug 15, 2025
MCA-Nepal Re-Energized as $154 Million Power Line Contracts Signed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2025
Special Discounts at Sarang Health Care for Customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75