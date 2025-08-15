Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati

Aug. 15, 2025, 7:44 a.m.

The weather is generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including the Sudurpaschim Province, and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of moderate rain in a few places in the hilly areas of the country, including the Sudurpaschim Province, and in one or two places in the remaining Terai region.

The hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, will remain generally cloudy, while the rest of the country will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rain at a few places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining hilly and Terai regions tonight.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, the monsoon low pressure line is located south of the mean sea level. As a result, the monsoon in Nepal is expected to be somewhat weaker.

