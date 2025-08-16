Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Arrive in Kathmandu on Sunday

At the invitation of Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is coming to Nepal for a two-day visit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions during his visit will focus on various aspects of the Nepal–India partnership, including connectivity, development cooperation, and matters of mutual interest.

According to diplomatic sources, he is visiting Nepal in preparation for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to India, scheduled for September 16–17.