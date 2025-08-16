President Paudel pays homage to Krishna Temple on Krishna Janmashtami

President Paudel pays homage to Krishna Temple on Krishna Janmashtami

Aug. 16, 2025, 8:20 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel visited the historic Shree Krishna Temple in Patan today to pay homage on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Following the completion of worship rituals, the Head of State of state received flowers and prasad from the temple priest.

The President also observed the nearby Manga Hiti, an area featuring an ancient stone water spout.

Several dignitaries were present to welcome the President, including federal parliament members from Lalitpur, Bagmati Province Minister for Agriculture Madhu Sudan Paudel, Bagmati Province Assembly members, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan, Chief District Officer Ramesh Prasad Dhakal, Deputy Mayor Manjali Shakya, Assistant CDO Gita Ghimire, and Chief Administrative Officer of the metropolis Rekhadas Shrestha. (RSS)

