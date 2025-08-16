Trump, Putin wrap up 'productive' Alaska summit

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have wrapped up their summit meeting in Alaska.

The leaders sat down for talks at a US military facility in the state on Friday.

The face-to-face meeting between the leaders was their first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The Russian side included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The talks lasted for about two and a half hours.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Putin described the talks as "constructive" and "quite useful."

He said one of the central topics was the situation regarding Ukraine. He said all the conflict's "primary causes" need to be eliminated, and all of Russia's "legitimate concerns" need to be considered.

Trump also called the meeting "very productive." He went on to say the two leaders had agreed on many points, but not on "a couple of big ones." He then added, "But we've made some headway so there's no deal until there's a deal."

Trump said he would call NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tell them about the meeting, adding that a final agreement is "ultimately up to them."

Trump did not elaborate on any specific points he and Putin had agreed to.

Trump told Putin during the news conference that they would probably see each other again very soon. The Russian president responded in English, "Next time in Moscow."

Trump called the suggestion "interesting," adding that he would "get a little heat on that one," but could see it "possibly happening."

The two leaders ended the news conference without taking questions from reporters.