Weather Forecast: Modereate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudurpashicm Provinces

Generally cloudy conditions are expected over Sudurpashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country, while partly cloudy skies are expected over the rest of the areas. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Lumbini Province and Sudurpashchim Province, as well as at a few places in the hilly regions of other provinces and at one or two places in the remaining Terai regions.

Generally cloudy conditions are expected over the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Sudurpashchim Province, and the hilly areas of other provinces, while partly cloudy skies are expected elsewhere. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi and Sudurpashchim Provinces, as well as at a few places in the hilly regions of the remaining provinces and at one or two places in the rest of the Terai regions.According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, as the monsoon low pressure line is located around the Terai of Nepal, the monsoon is expected to remain active for the next 24 hours.