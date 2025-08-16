Weather Forecast: Modereate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudurpashicm Provinces

Weather Forecast: Modereate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudurpashicm Provinces

Aug. 16, 2025, 8:14 a.m.

Generally cloudy conditions are expected over Sudurpashchim Province and the hilly regions of the country, while partly cloudy skies are expected over the rest of the areas. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Lumbini Province and Sudurpashchim Province, as well as at a few places in the hilly regions of other provinces and at one or two places in the remaining Terai regions.

Generally cloudy conditions are expected over the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Sudurpashchim Province, and the hilly areas of other provinces, while partly cloudy skies are expected elsewhere. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi and Sudurpashchim Provinces, as well as at a few places in the hilly regions of the remaining provinces and at one or two places in the rest of the Terai regions.According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, as the monsoon low pressure line is located around the Terai of Nepal, the monsoon is expected to remain active for the next 24 hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Janmashtami And Importance
Aug 16, 2025
Trump, Putin wrap up 'productive' Alaska summit
Aug 16, 2025
Kulman Ghising Meets British MP
Aug 15, 2025
Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India.
Aug 15, 2025
9 Nepali Workers Die, 15 Fall Ill After Consuming Toxic Alcohol in Kuwait
Aug 15, 2025

More on Weather

Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Monsoon Will Continue to active until Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Completely Cloudy Across The Country With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Monsoon's Influence To Prevail Across The Country Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Janmashtami And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2025
Trump, Putin wrap up 'productive' Alaska summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2025
Kulman Ghising Meets British MP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
9 Nepali Workers Die, 15 Fall Ill After Consuming Toxic Alcohol in Kuwait By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
Electricity Supply Scenario In Nepal By Er. Sujan Acharya Aug 15, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75