2,853 Disaster Incidents Since Baisakh; 126 Deaths

Aug. 17, 2025, 8:58 a.m.

A total of 2,853 disaster-related incidents occurred across the country from the month of Baisakh until the end of Shrawan (August 16). These incidents have claimed the lives of 126 people. Similarly, 585 individuals have been injured.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 23 people are reported missing due to these disasters, and 5,041 families have been affected.

Across the country, the reported disasters include 216 cases of flooding, 317 landslides, 221 incidents of heavy rainfall, 245 lightning strikes, and 77 snakebite incidents.

In addition, there have been 1,114 fire incidents, 158 forest fires, 277 windstorms, 172 wild animal attacks, 46 cases of altitude sickness, 5 earthquakes, 2 boat capsizing incidents, and one each of hailstorm and other unspecified disasters.

According to the Authority, on the last day alone (Shrawan 31), there were 7 fire incidents, 1 flood, 8 landslides, 4 due to continuous rain, and 3 wild animal attacks. One person lost their life in these incidents. The estimated damage amounts to Rs. 3.84 million. A total of 140 police personnel have been deployed for search, rescue, and relief operations for those affected by the disasters.

