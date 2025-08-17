40th Anniversary of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA): NEA’s Past, Present, and Future Directions

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this Sunday. The organization was established under the Nepal Electricity Authority Act, 2041 B.S. (1984 A.D.). On the occasion of the anniversary, NEA’s Executive Director Hitendra Dev Shakya has released a goodwill message highlighting the institution’s past, present, and future strategic directions.
"It gives me immense pride to present the activities carried out by the Nepal Electricity Authority during the fiscal year 2081/82 B.S. (2024/25 A.D.). Established under the NEA Act, 2041, the Authority is celebrating its 40th anniversary today. On this occasion, I express my sincere gratitude to all those who have contributed to our long journey from their respective fields."
This significant day provides an opportunity to reflect on past achievements, address current challenges, and reaffirm our commitment to contribute to Nepal’s progress. Over the past four decades, NEA has established itself as the backbone of Nepal’s energy sector. Since ending the long-standing era of load shedding, the Authority has focused on ensuring reliable and quality electricity supply across the country and strengthening customer service. It has also been successful in generating consistent profits over recent years.
To achieve the government’s energy development goals and support the creation of a prosperous Nepal, the Authority is continuously working. NEA is actively involved in the construction of strategic high-voltage transmission lines and substations, large reservoir-based and semi-reservoir-based hydropower projects, strengthening of the distribution system, and development of infrastructure to supply electricity to consumers.
The Authority is committed to:
Summary of Key Activities and Achievements in Fiscal Year 2081/82 (2024/25):
a) Operational Performance Review
Other Key Statistics:
91.08% are domestic
1.23% are industrial
7.69% fall under other categories
To measure the reliability of the distribution system, NEA has begun implementing international indices:
These indices will help track and compare the system’s reliability on an annual basis.
b) Financial Performance Review
Including an income of NPR 17.47 billion from electricity exports, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) earned a total of NPR 125.27 billion from electricity sales in fiscal year 2081/82. This is an 8.46% increase compared to FY 2080/81. Including other sources of income, the total revenue for FY 2081/82 reached NPR 138.87 billion.
In FY 2081/82, NEA’s total operating expenses increased by 10.15% compared to the previous fiscal year, reaching NPR 97.78 billion. The expenditure on electricity purchase alone increased by 11.73%, totaling NPR 77.10 billion. Other major expenses include:
In addition to these, interest payments, depreciation, and foreign exchange losses contributed to a total expenditure of NPR 129.81 billion in FY 2081/82.
NEA's pre-tax profit in FY 2081/82 was NPR 9.06 billion, which is a 37.32% decrease compared to FY 2080/81.
The total assets of NEA increased by 6.2% compared to FY 2080/81, reaching NPR 684.91 billion in FY 2081/82. Excluding government grants, streetlight subsidies, and trunk line arrears, the Authority’s average collection period was 45.84 days.
In FY 2081/82, NEA provided a total of 176.71 million units of electricity free of cost to about 2.07 million household customers with a connected load of up to 5 Amperes. The average selling price per unit was NPR 9.44. Online payments significantly increased to NPR 34.33 billion, up from NPR 27.44 billion the previous fiscal year.
c) Infrastructure Development Progress/Review
In FY 2081/82, a total of 434 MW of electricity generation capacity was added to NEA’s system:
Among NEA subsidiaries:
The 102 MW Middle Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project by Middle Bhotekoshi Hydropower Company has been completed and is in the final testing phase.
Other projects under construction by NEA subsidiaries include:
In FY 2081/82:
Completed transmission line projects:
Completed substations include:
Substation Automation System is being implemented in 52 grid substations, to be completed in FY 2082/83.
Also in FY 2081/82:
The total distribution line length reached 218,066 circuit km, and substation capacity exceeded 2,997 MVA. Smart meters and smart grid technologies are being used to implement the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).
With support from the Asian Development Bank, a modern Distribution Control Center has been established in Syuchatar, which monitors and controls power flow in the Kathmandu Valley and will soon include Pokhara, Bharatpur, Banepa, and Panchkhal. A data center has also been established there for digital data management.
d) Private Sector Participation
To meet the country's energy demand, NEA has been promoting private sector participation by signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).
In FY 2081/82:
Total PPAs signed by NEA so far: 494, totaling 11,436 MW
To diversify energy sources, competitive bidding has been used to sign PPAs with developers for 960 MW of solar power projects in different regions of the country, which are expected to be completed within 2 years.
e) Cross-Border Electricity Trade
FY 2081/82 was a historic year for Nepal in terms of electricity trade. In accordance with a tripartite agreement between Nepal, India, and Bangladesh, Nepal began exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh.
Nepal continues to trade electricity with India through:
Recently, India granted approval for the export of 1,010 MW from 30 hydropower plants in Nepal.
From electricity export to India:
This is expected to contribute to reducing Nepal’s trade deficit.
Future Directions
Looking ahead, NEA aims to overcome challenges by advancing electricity infrastructure development, strengthening customer service, enhancing institutional performance, and expanding digital technologies to ensure safe, reliable, and quality electricity supply.
Priority projects to be expedited include:
Other upcoming projects:
To manage energy security and daily demand:
To meet projected demand through 2050, NEA will prioritize transmission and distribution system development in Kathmandu and other major cities.
Key projects to be completed:
New projects to advance:
Cross-border transmission line projects:
Shakya is the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority. Excerpts of his statement delivered during the 40th Anniversary of NEA.
