Electricity Consumption Increased by 10.7% in the Last Fiscal Year, Per Capita Consumption Reached 465 Units

Aug. 17, 2025, 8:46 p.m.

Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Hitendra Dev Shakya, stated that electricity consumption increased by 10.7% in the last fiscal year (FY 2081/82). He shared this information during a review speech on the occasion of NEA's 40th anniversary celebration.

According to him, by the end of the fiscal year, the total installed capacity in the national electricity system had reached 3,591 megawatts, and a total of 15,641 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was available in the national system. Of this, the NEA and its subsidiary companies contributed 34%, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contributed 55%, and 11% was imported from India.

Nepal’s domestic electricity consumption rose by 10.7% compared to the previous fiscal year, reaching 11,319 GWh.

Electricity exports to India increased by 22.33% compared to the previous year, totaling 2,380 GWh. During the same period, Nepal imported 1,712 GWh of electricity. Therefore, in FY 2081/82, Nepal exported a net total of 668 GWh of electricity.

On Asar 18, 2082 (early July 2025), the highest demand recorded in the NEA system was 2,901 megawatts, of which 2,214 megawatts were consumed domestically and 687 megawatts were exported to India. Due to reduced generation from run-of-river projects during the dry season, a maximum of 274 megawatts of electricity was imported from India in Poush 2081 (December–January).

The number of NEA customers increased by 4.6% compared to the previous year, reaching 5.71 million.

(Note: Around 470,000 customers served through community rural electrification are not included in this figure.)

Of the total customers:

91.08% are domestic users,

1.23% are industrial consumers, and

7.69% are other types of customers.

Access to the national grid has reached around 98%, while per capita annual electricity consumption increased from 420 units to 465 units.

Electricity loss decreased by 0.47%, standing at 12.26% in FY 2081/82.

The average electricity sales per customer rose from 1,873 units to 1,978 units in the last fiscal year.

