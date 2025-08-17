Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 80th Anniversary Of Indonesian Independence In Nepal, Honorary Consul Dhakal Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

The Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Nepal celebrated the 80th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence with a flag hoisting ceremony held at the IME Complex, Panipokhari, Kathmandu.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Nepal and Chairman of IME Group, hoisted the iconic red and white flag to commemorate the historic occasion.

In his address, Dhakal highlighted the steadily strengthening diplomatic relations between Nepal and Indonesia, which were formally established in 1960.

Dhakal who is also the president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), the appex body of Nepalese private sector, noted that bilateral ties have seen notable progress in recent years, particularly in the areas of trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Both countries are actively engaging in initiatives that promote mutual benefit, including cultural exchanges and tourism collaboration," Dhakal said, emphasizing the shared values and growing cooperation between the two nations.

He further noted that Indonesia, as the largest economy in ASEAN, has emerged as a key trade partner for Nepal and a prominent tourism destination in the region.

Expressing gratitude to the Indonesian community in Nepal, Dhakal acknowledged their presence and participation in the celebration as a symbol of enduring friendship.

“Your presence here today reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to a prosperous and unified future,” he remarked.

The event underscored Indonesia’s cultural and economic significance and highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration, especially in tourism and commerce.

With both countries rich in natural and cultural heritage, Dhakal remarked that there is immense scope for expanding business and tourism opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Indonesian community in Nepal, along with distinguished guests and well-wishers, marking the occasion with warmth, respect, and a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.