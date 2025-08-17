Foreign Secretary of India Misri Calls On PM Oli, President Paudel And Other Leaders

Foreign Secretary of India Misri Calls On PM Oli, President Paudel And Other Leaders

Aug. 17, 2025, 6:24 p.m.

Misri with PM Oli.jpeg

Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri met with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President Ramchandra Paudel, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and main opposition party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda during his visit to Nepal. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening historic ties between Nepal and India.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors. Misri's visit reflects the commitment to the Neighborhood First policy andthe tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Nepal and India.

GyjALzKWQAAnlWB.jpeg

“Pleasure to welcome Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to my residence today. Our discussions focused on further strengthening the close and multifaceted Nepal–India relations, built on mutual trust, goodwill, and s

Misri with Deuba.jpeg

hared aspirations for prosperity and stability in our region,” writes former Prime Minister Deuba in hi X wall.

Foreign Secretary of India Misri arrived in Kathmandu this morning for a two-day official visit. The Foreign Secretary was received at Tribhuvan International Airport by JS (South Asia) Ambassador Gahendra Rajbhandari.

IMG-20250817-WA0037-scaled.jpg

According to a statement issued by Embassy Of India, Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit, which reflects the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Nepal and India and reaffirms the commitment to the Neighborhood First policy.

Indian foreign secretaty at TIA.jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Electricity Consumption Increased by 10.7% in the Last Fiscal Year, Per Capita Consumption Reached 465 Units
Aug 17, 2025
NEA’s Profit Decreases by Rs 5.39 Billion
Aug 17, 2025
Global IME Bank and Shangrila Development Bank Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Aug 17, 2025
Zaap EV Announces its Launch in Kathmandu
Aug 17, 2025
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 80th Anniversary Of Indonesian Independence In Nepal, Honorary Consul Dhakal Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties
Aug 17, 2025

More on National

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 80th Anniversary Of Indonesian Independence In Nepal, Honorary Consul Dhakal Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Arrive in Kathmandu on Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kulman Ghising Meets British MP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
9 Nepali Workers Die, 15 Fall Ill After Consuming Toxic Alcohol in Kuwait By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Ambassador of Germany To Nepal Udo Eugen Volz Presented The Letters of Credence Before President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

40th Anniversary of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA): NEA’s Past, Present, and Future Directions By Hitendra Dev Shakya Aug 17, 2025
Electricity Consumption Increased by 10.7% in the Last Fiscal Year, Per Capita Consumption Reached 465 Units By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025
NEA’s Profit Decreases by Rs 5.39 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025
Global IME Bank and Shangrila Development Bank Sign Memorandum of Understanding By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025
Zaap EV Announces its Launch in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025
Global IME Bank Honored With Euromoney Award For Excellence 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75