Foreign Secretary of India Misri Calls On PM Oli, President Paudel And Other Leaders

Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri met with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President Ramchandra Paudel, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and main opposition party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda during his visit to Nepal. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening historic ties between Nepal and India.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors. Misri's visit reflects the commitment to the Neighborhood First policy andthe tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Nepal and India.

“Pleasure to welcome Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to my residence today. Our discussions focused on further strengthening the close and multifaceted Nepal–India relations, built on mutual trust, goodwill, and s

hared aspirations for prosperity and stability in our region,” writes former Prime Minister Deuba in hi X wall.

Foreign Secretary of India Misri arrived in Kathmandu this morning for a two-day official visit. The Foreign Secretary was received at Tribhuvan International Airport by JS (South Asia) Ambassador Gahendra Rajbhandari.

