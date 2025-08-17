Global IME Bank and Shangrila Development Bank Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Global IME Bank and Shangrila Development Bank Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Aug. 17, 2025, 8:08 p.m.

Global IME Bank Limited and Shangrila Development Bank Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide non-fund-based banking services to customers of Shangrila Development Bank.

The MoU was signed by Surendra Raj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Limited, and Suyog Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer of Shangrila Development Bank.

According to the agreement, Global IME Bank will provide various non-fund-based services such as letters of credit (LC), bank guarantees, documents against payment (D/P), documents against acceptance (D/A), and trade transaction banking facilities to the customers of Shangrila Development Bank.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Nepal under two categories by Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and 2025 and Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024.

In addition, Global IME Bank has received multiple awards in various categories from different national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank in Nepal with branch coverage across all 77 districts of the country.

The bank is currently providing excellent services to its customers through over 1,000 service centers, including 352 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 155 branchless banking units, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices.

In addition to offering banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also provides remittance services from various countries around the world.

The bank has been facilitating remittances from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries.

Similarly, Shangrila Development Bank has been providing banking services through its 109 branches and 30 ATMs across the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Electricity Consumption Increased by 10.7% in the Last Fiscal Year, Per Capita Consumption Reached 465 Units
Aug 17, 2025
NEA’s Profit Decreases by Rs 5.39 Billion
Aug 17, 2025
Zaap EV Announces its Launch in Kathmandu
Aug 17, 2025
Foreign Secretary of India Misri Calls On PM Oli, President Paudel And Other Leaders
Aug 17, 2025
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 80th Anniversary Of Indonesian Independence In Nepal, Honorary Consul Dhakal Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties
Aug 17, 2025

More on Economy

Electricity Consumption Increased by 10.7% in the Last Fiscal Year, Per Capita Consumption Reached 465 Units By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
NEA’s Profit Decreases by Rs 5.39 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Zaap EV Announces its Launch in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Global IME Bank Honored With Euromoney Award For Excellence 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
Lower Solu Hydropower Starts Generation of 82 MW electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
NUSACCI’s 24th AGM and Export-Import Awards Ceremony held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

40th Anniversary of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA): NEA’s Past, Present, and Future Directions By Hitendra Dev Shakya Aug 17, 2025
Foreign Secretary of India Misri Calls On PM Oli, President Paudel And Other Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 80th Anniversary Of Indonesian Independence In Nepal, Honorary Consul Dhakal Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025
Learning Beyond Borders: Insights from Nepal's Participation in ICLIS25 in Sri Lanka By Pushparaj Subedi Aug 17, 2025
Glacial Melt: A Growing Risk to World Heritage and Himalayan Culture By Om Prakash Ghimire Aug 17, 2025
2,853 Disaster Incidents Since Baisakh; 126 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75