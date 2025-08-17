Global IME Bank and Shangrila Development Bank Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Global IME Bank Limited and Shangrila Development Bank Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide non-fund-based banking services to customers of Shangrila Development Bank.

The MoU was signed by Surendra Raj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Limited, and Suyog Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer of Shangrila Development Bank.

According to the agreement, Global IME Bank will provide various non-fund-based services such as letters of credit (LC), bank guarantees, documents against payment (D/P), documents against acceptance (D/A), and trade transaction banking facilities to the customers of Shangrila Development Bank.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Nepal under two categories by Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and 2025 and Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024.

In addition, Global IME Bank has received multiple awards in various categories from different national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank in Nepal with branch coverage across all 77 districts of the country.

The bank is currently providing excellent services to its customers through over 1,000 service centers, including 352 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 155 branchless banking units, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices.

In addition to offering banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also provides remittance services from various countries around the world.

The bank has been facilitating remittances from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries.

Similarly, Shangrila Development Bank has been providing banking services through its 109 branches and 30 ATMs across the country.