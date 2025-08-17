Global IME Bank Honored With Euromoney Award For Excellence 2025

Established in 1992 by Euromoney Magazine, the Euromoney Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious recognitions in the global banking and financial industry.

The award has been conferred on Global IME Bank in recognition of its outstanding financial performance, superior service delivery, continuous technological innovation, commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, and its impactful contributions in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Euromoney Magazine is globally recognized for its in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and critical evaluation of the banking sector. The judging panel comprises highly experienced and reputed professionals from the global financial industry.

With this year’s recognition, Global IME Bank has been named the Best Bank by Euromoney for the third time, having previously received the Euromoney Award for Excellence in 2022 and 2024 as well.

In addition to this year’s accolade, the bank has also been honored with the Global Finance’s Best Bank Award in 2024 and 2025, along with two categories under the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, reaffirming its position as Nepal’s leading financial institution.

Furthermore, Global IME Bank has received several national and international recognitions across various categories from reputable organizations, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Global IME Bank is the first private commercial bank in Nepal to establish its presence in all 77 districts of the country.

The bank currently operates over 1,000 service footprints, including 352 branches, 384 ATMs, 155 branchless banking units, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices, delivering Robust banking services to a wide customer base.

In addition to providing excellent banking services, the bank also facilitates remittance services from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and many others, thereby contributing to Nepal’s remittance inflow.