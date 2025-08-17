Muglin-Narayangadh Road Resumes Operation

Muglin-Narayangadh Road Resumes Operation

Aug. 17, 2025, 8:49 a.m.

Traffic was halted for about four hours this morning after a landslide occurred near Tuinkhola on the Muglin-Narayangadh road section.

Around 4:00 AM, a massive landslide with rocks fell from above, blocking vehicle movement in both directions.

According to the Chitwan District Police Office, the road was obstructed after the landslide, which included large rocks, fell onto the road.

To clear the debris, the Division deployed two JCB excavators.

After continuous efforts, both directions of traffic resumed from 8:10 AM, according to the Road Division.

