Trump shifts focus from Ukraine-Russia ceasefire to peace deal

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Russia and Ukraine should pursue a peace deal rather than a ceasefire, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin met in the US state of Alaska on Friday. But they did not provide any specifics about whether progress was made on the ceasefire.

After the meeting, Trump posted on social media that he held phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

The US president also wrote that all the leaders determined "the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up."

British public broadcaster BBC noted that negotiating for a peace deal will take time, which "suits Russia and not Ukraine."

The Washington Post described Trump's suggestion as a "dramatic reversal," in line with Moscow. The US newspaper also said that Ukraine and its European allies view peace negotiations as "just a stalling tactic for Russia to press its gains."

Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington on Monday to meet with Trump. Attention is focused on whether the talks will progress over a three-way meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US.



