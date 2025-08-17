Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh, Bagmati And Sudurpashicm Provinces

Aug. 17, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

Generally cloudy conditions are expected across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in some areas of the Terai and hilly regions of Madhesh Province, as well as Koshi and Bagmati Provinces, and in some hilly areas of the remaining provinces. A few places in the hilly regions of Koshi and Bagmati Provinces may experience heavy rainfall.

Tonight, generally cloudy conditions are expected over the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Sudurpashchim Province, and other provinces, while the rest of the areas will have partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Madhesh, Koshi, Gandaki, and Sudurpashchim Provinces, as well as in some hilly areas and isolated parts of the Terai in other provinces. A few places in both the Terai and hilly regions of Koshi Province may witness heavy rainfall.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, The monsoon trough is currently located south of its average position, resulting in relatively weaker monsoon conditions over Nepal. However, moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal continue to enter the region.

