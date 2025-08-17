Zaap EV Announces its Launch in Kathmandu

Kathmandu will witness a major leap towards sustainable urban mobility as Zaap EV officially marked its historic launch on 16 August 2025. Beginning 17 August, the users can visit the official website, enroll for membership, and complete their KYC to gain early access to Nepal’s first women-focused and sustainability-driven electric two-wheeler rental service.

Operations are set to commence in mid-September, offering an affordable, eco-friendly alternative for daily commutes, gig work, and student transportation needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sudeep Rauniar, Managing Director of Zaap EV, shared his vision:

“Zaap EV is more than just a rental service—it’s about bridging the gap between gig workers, students, and affordable rides. We are creating a model that is not only sustainable for the environment but also economically empowering for the people who need mobility the most.”

Adding to this, Anukool Bhatnagar, Senior Adviser, Zapp EV emphasized the city’s growing need for sustainable solutions:

“The demand for affordable and eco-friendly ride options is rising every day. Zaap EV has the potential to be a building block in shaping Kathmandu’s green mobility future.”

With a fleet of electric scooters, a growing battery swapping network, and a strong focus on accessibility, Zaap EV aims to set a new standard for clean and cost-effective transport in Nepal.