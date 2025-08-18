European leaders to join Zelenskyy in talks with Trump

Aug. 18, 2025, 8:55 a.m.

European leaders have confirmed they will be joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Five countries' leaders are taking part, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Also on hand will be NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy said on social media on Saturday that Russia's refusal to accept a ceasefire was complicating efforts to end the war. He added that "stopping the killing is a key element of stopping the war."

Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of the Ukrainian military, told NHK their fighters will do whatever they can to prevent the Russian military's advance in eastern Ukraine.

He said Russian forces are trying to capture the strategic city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Tregubov said Russia has a large production capability that includes manufacturing drones.

He said Ukrainian forces rely heavily on drones, but they still need infantry.

Agencies

