Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Aug. 18, 2025, 2:53 p.m.

Vikram Misri, foreign Secretary of India, paid a courtesy call on oreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at her office in Singha Durbar today.

During the occasion, views were exchanged on key bilateral issues, while reaffirming commitment to advancing Nepal-India partnership.

