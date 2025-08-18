ICIMOD Is Organising A Meeting Of Parliamentarians From Hindu Kush Himalya

Aug. 18, 2025, 9:04 a.m.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Parliamentarians’ Meet, 2025, is kicking off in Kathmandu on Monday.

The two-day meet aims to explore common understandings, dialogues, and coordination among the parliamentarians of the nations in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, it is said.

It is informed that ICIMOD is technically assisting the event hosted by the Parliamentary Committee for Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources and will be attended by the parliamentary representatives from Nepal, India, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Pakistan.

President Ramchandra Paudel will inaugurate the meet, while Speaker Devraj Ghimire will attend it as the Special Guest.

The inaugural session will be attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Forest and Environment Aain Bahadur Shahi, ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho and special dignitaries from various nations.

The inaugural will be followed by various technical sessions. The meeting will have the participation of parliamentarians, chairs and representatives of parliamentary committees from the Hindu Kush Himalayan region, as well as experts on climate change, air pollution, and environmental issues.

In addition, representatives from partner organisations, experts from Nepal’s Federal Parliament, and relevant government officials will also attend the event.

It is informed that the issues of climate change in the Hindu Kush region, its impacts on the environment and biodiversity, disaster risk and challenges will be discussed in-depth in the meeting.

“The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region is increasingly facing severe impacts of climate change, disaster risks, biodiversity loss, and pollution alongside accelerated socio-economic shifts with serious implications to ecosystems, natural resources, livelihoods, and human life. Given the significant role of parliamentarians in policymaking, legislation, and shaping public opinion, parliamentarians from the HKH countries can be crucial in advancing the region’s climate action and resilience agenda,” ICIMOD informed.

