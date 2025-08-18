The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand

Maintaining strong bilateral relations with Nepal, Thailand has played a significant role in connecting Nepal to the global community. Thai Airways, the national carrier of Thailand, continues to be a major airline connecting Nepal to the rest of the world.

In light of the close and warm relations between Thailand and Nepal, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nepal is organizing an event titled 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025' in Lalitpur this month.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu held a press conference on Friday to officially announce the upcoming event, “Journey to Thailand and Top Thai Brands 2025”, in partnership with the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

Suwapong Sirisorn, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Nepal, expressed that this event will serve as an opportunity to enhance the cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Sirisorn, a seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience in foreign affairs, highlighted the excellent relations between Thailand and Nepal and emphasized that the event aims to further strengthen these ties and promote friendship at a people-to-people level, as per the organizers.

Ambassador Sirisorn provided insights into the objectives and highlights of the event, stating that it will celebrate Thailand’s culture, innovation, and trade excellence. The event aims to introduce the people of Nepal to the authentic cuisine, vibrant performances, high-quality products, and creative industries of Thailand.

The Ambassador stressed that the event will feature a diverse range of Thai products, culinary experiences, and cultural performances that showcase Thailand’s rich heritage and modern achievements. The collaboration with DITP ensures the participation of top-tier Thai businesses and artisans, making the event a platform for trade opportunities and cultural exchange.

Thai Ambassador to Nepal Sirisorn mentioned that the event is open to the general public with free entry. The event will include various activities and Thai cultural programs, such as free handicraft workshops and Thai massage.

He also mentioned that the stalls will showcase Thai cuisines and products, providing participants with the chance to interact with representatives from renowned Thai businesses, hospitals, and universities.

Giveaways will be a highlight of the three-day event, with participants having the opportunity to win round-trip flight tickets to Thailand.

The goal of the event is to foster cultural exchange, highlight Thailand's top brands, and enhance the bond between the people of Thailand and Nepal.