The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand

The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025' festival is set to take place in Lalitpur from August 29 to 31

Aug. 18, 2025, 12:17 p.m.

download.jpeg

Maintaining strong bilateral relations with Nepal, Thailand has played a significant role in connecting Nepal to the global community. Thai Airways, the national carrier of Thailand, continues to be a major airline connecting Nepal to the rest of the world.

In light of the close and warm relations between Thailand and Nepal, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nepal is organizing an event titled 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025' in Lalitpur this month.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu held a press conference on Friday to officially announce the upcoming event, “Journey to Thailand and Top Thai Brands 2025”, in partnership with the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

Suwapong Sirisorn, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Nepal, expressed that this event will serve as an opportunity to enhance the cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Sirisorn, a seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience in foreign affairs, highlighted the excellent relations between Thailand and Nepal and emphasized that the event aims to further strengthen these ties and promote friendship at a people-to-people level, as per the organizers.

Ambassador Sirisorn provided insights into the objectives and highlights of the event, stating that it will celebrate Thailand’s culture, innovation, and trade excellence. The event aims to introduce the people of Nepal to the authentic cuisine, vibrant performances, high-quality products, and creative industries of Thailand.

The Ambassador stressed that the event will feature a diverse range of Thai products, culinary experiences, and cultural performances that showcase Thailand’s rich heritage and modern achievements. The collaboration with DITP ensures the participation of top-tier Thai businesses and artisans, making the event a platform for trade opportunities and cultural exchange.

Thai Ambassador to Nepal Sirisorn mentioned that the event is open to the general public with free entry. The event will include various activities and Thai cultural programs, such as free handicraft workshops and Thai massage.

He also mentioned that the stalls will showcase Thai cuisines and products, providing participants with the chance to interact with representatives from renowned Thai businesses, hospitals, and universities.

Giveaways will be a highlight of the three-day event, with participants having the opportunity to win round-trip flight tickets to Thailand.

Thai Embassy.jpg

The event, titled "Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025," is open to the public free of charge on August 29 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and on August 30 and 31 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Visitors can enjoy various Thai cultural performances, authentic Thai cuisine, Thai products, traditional Thai massage, and participate in free handicraft workshops.

In addition, attendees will have the chance to meet representatives from prominent Thai businesses, hospitals, and universities. The event will also feature raffles with prizes such as a round-trip air ticket to Thailand and other exciting gifts.

The goal of the event is to foster cultural exchange, highlight Thailand's top brands, and enhance the bond between the people of Thailand and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana
Aug 18, 2025
Nepal, India Foreign Secretary Meeting Held
Aug 18, 2025
Private Sector's Contribution to Electricity in NEA System Reaches 55 Percent
Aug 18, 2025
Selling Electricity to India Resulted in NPR 5 Billion Loss to the Nation
Aug 18, 2025
ICIMOD Is Organising A Meeting Of Parliamentarians From Hindu Kush Himalya
Aug 18, 2025

More on National

Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 30 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary of India Misri Calls On PM Oli, President Paudel And Other Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 59 minutes ago
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 80th Anniversary Of Indonesian Independence In Nepal, Honorary Consul Dhakal Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Arrive in Kathmandu on Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Kulman Ghising Meets British MP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, India Foreign Secretary Meeting Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Private Sector's Contribution to Electricity in NEA System Reaches 55 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Selling Electricity to India Resulted in NPR 5 Billion Loss to the Nation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
ICIMOD Is Organising A Meeting Of Parliamentarians From Hindu Kush Himalya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Protests erupt across Israel in call for hostage deal By Agencies Aug 18, 2025
European leaders to join Zelenskyy in talks with Trump By Agencies Aug 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75