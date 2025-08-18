Nepal, India Foreign Secretary Meeting Held

Nepal, India Foreign Secretary Meeting Held

Aug. 18, 2025, 2:52 p.m.

Meeting.jpeg

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai held bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, in Kathmandu today.

The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including connectivity, trade and development cooperation, underscoring the strong bond between the two nations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana
Aug 18, 2025
The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand
Aug 18, 2025
Private Sector's Contribution to Electricity in NEA System Reaches 55 Percent
Aug 18, 2025
Selling Electricity to India Resulted in NPR 5 Billion Loss to the Nation
Aug 18, 2025
ICIMOD Is Organising A Meeting Of Parliamentarians From Hindu Kush Himalya
Aug 18, 2025

More on News

ICIMOD Is Organising A Meeting Of Parliamentarians From Hindu Kush Himalya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Muglin-Narayangadh Road Resumes Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
President Paudel pays homage to Krishna Temple on Krishna Janmashtami By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago
IRGDD Enhances Collaboration with Leaders in the Garment and Carpet Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal's large population of youth could make a great contribution In Nation Building: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Terrorist attacks on India are intolerable for Nepal: Leader Rijal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Private Sector's Contribution to Electricity in NEA System Reaches 55 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Selling Electricity to India Resulted in NPR 5 Billion Loss to the Nation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Protests erupt across Israel in call for hostage deal By Agencies Aug 18, 2025
European leaders to join Zelenskyy in talks with Trump By Agencies Aug 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75