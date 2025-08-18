Protests erupt across Israel in call for hostage deal

People across Israel have taken to the streets in protest against the Israeli government's plan to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The government approved the plan earlier this month to step up pressure on the Islamic group Hamas amid stalled ceasefire negotiations.

On Sunday, people opposing the plan took part in demonstrations. The organizers include families of hostages held in Gaza.

The organizers say nearly half a million people participated in demonstrations in the largest commercial city of Tel Aviv.

The father of a hostage called for the release of hostages and an end to the conflict, saying that the hostages are starving and terrified, and that they have no time left.

Demonstrators calling for an immediate deal gathered outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem and blocked a highway.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the protesters on Sunday, saying that those who are calling for an immediate end to the war without defeating Hamas are hardening the Islamic group's stance and delaying the release of hostages.

He stressed the need for more extensive military operations in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.