Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Madhesh, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rain in some places in the remaining hilly areas of the country, including the Terai and hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province and Lumbini Province, and in a few places in the remaining Terai region.

There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the Terai of Lumbini Province and the hilly areas of Bagmati Province.

It will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Koshi Province and Madhesh Province, while it will be partly cloudy in the remaining areas. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in a few places in the hilly and Terai areas of the rest of the province, including the hilly areas of Madhesh Province, Koshi Province, and one or two places in the remaining Terai areas. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the Terai region of Koshi Province and the hilly regions of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.