Family of Bipin Joshi Meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Bipin's family with President of Israel

Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit said that Bipin Joshi’s mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, who has been in Israel since last Monday, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour at the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed them that every possible effort is ongoing to search for Bipin. He also expressed that the Israeli government and people are saddened by the fact that Bipin’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“The discussion with the Prime Minister was cordial. We have come out after the meeting,” said Nepali Ambassador to Israel, Pandit, in a phone call with New Spotlight. “He said that both we and your government are doing everything we can. Our efforts will continue.”

Earlier, the family members had also met with President Isaac Herzog, Speaker Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Prime Minister's advisors, and Chief of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), General Rav Aluf Eyal Zamir.

Bipin, from Kanchanpur, is believed to have been taken hostage in Gaza by the Hamas group after the abduction on 7 October 2023 (23rd Asoj 2080). His condition is still uncertain. Bipin’s mother, Padma Joshi, and sister, Pushpa Joshi, who traveled under arrangements and scheduling by the Israeli government, have requested all Israeli officials to expedite the search for Bipin.

According to Nepali Ambassador Pandit, who was present at all the meetings, everyone from the President to the Chief of Army has expressed that Israel and the global community are committed to the release of Bipin Joshi and all those held hostage by Hamas