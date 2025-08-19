Family of Bipin Joshi Meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Family of Bipin Joshi Meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Aug. 19, 2025, 7:08 p.m.

unnamed.png

Bipin's family with President of Israel

Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit said that Bipin Joshi’s mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, who has been in Israel since last Monday, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour at the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed them that every possible effort is ongoing to search for Bipin. He also expressed that the Israeli government and people are saddened by the fact that Bipin’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“The discussion with the Prime Minister was cordial. We have come out after the meeting,” said Nepali Ambassador to Israel, Pandit, in a phone call with New Spotlight. “He said that both we and your government are doing everything we can. Our efforts will continue.”

Earlier, the family members had also met with President Isaac Herzog, Speaker Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Prime Minister's advisors, and Chief of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), General Rav Aluf Eyal Zamir.

Bipin, from Kanchanpur, is believed to have been taken hostage in Gaza by the Hamas group after the abduction on 7 October 2023 (23rd Asoj 2080). His condition is still uncertain. Bipin’s mother, Padma Joshi, and sister, Pushpa Joshi, who traveled under arrangements and scheduling by the Israeli government, have requested all Israeli officials to expedite the search for Bipin.

According to Nepali Ambassador Pandit, who was present at all the meetings, everyone from the President to the Chief of Army has expressed that Israel and the global community are committed to the release of Bipin Joshi and all those held hostage by Hamas

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bipin Joshi’s Family Visit to Israel
Aug 21, 2025
The European Union Provides humanitarian funding To Those Impacted by Drought In Nepal
Aug 21, 2025
Nepal Claims Kalapani Region Including Lipulek Integral Part Of Its Territory, India Rejected The Stand
Aug 21, 2025
Prime Minister to visit China Before India
Aug 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Areas of Nepal With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Bagmati Amd Gandaki Provinces
Aug 21, 2025

More on National

Bipin Joshi’s Family Visit to Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
The European Union Provides humanitarian funding To Those Impacted by Drought In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Nepal Claims Kalapani Region Including Lipulek Integral Part Of Its Territory, India Rejected The Stand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
SARDAR BHIM BAHADUR PANDE :A Belated Tribute By Keshab Poudel 15 hours, 9 minutes ago
Prime Minister to visit China Before India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
Israel After October 7: No Time to Blink By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

The Alaska Table: Where Thawing Ground Rewrites the World By Zakir Kibria Aug 21, 2025
European cities floated for Putin-Zelenskyy summit By Agencies Aug 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Areas of Nepal With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Bagmati Amd Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2025
Nepal's Climate-Development-Humanitarian Nexus By Bimal Khatiwada Aug 20, 2025
Should electric vehicles (EVs) be fast-tracked? By Shanker Man Singh Aug 20, 2025
Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Dr. Lekhak Called on HKSAR Secretary For Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75