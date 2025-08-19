India Handover Various Materials to Nepal Army

Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri has Handed over various materials to the Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquater amid a function on Monday.

A handover ceremony was held at the Army Headquarters for materials received as assistance from India to the Nepali Army . These materials include 6 light vehicles, 8 types of essential medical supplies, 5 breeding horses, and 2 military dogs.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, senior military officials, representatives from the Indian Embassy, and the Indian Defence Attaché.

The Nepali Army believes that such assistance will play an important role in enhancing the professional capabilities of the Nepali Army, while also further strengthening and deepening the military ties between the two countries.