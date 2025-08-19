IRGDD President Dr. Dhakal Meets Additional Foreign Secretary of India

IRGDD President Dr. Dhakal Meets Additional Foreign Secretary of India

Aug. 19, 2025, 8:35 a.m.

Dr. Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, President of the International Relations and Global Diplomacy Dialogue (IRGDD), together with co-founder Bimal Dhakal, held a meeting this morning in Kathmandu with Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The meeting also highlighted the scope for future collaborations between IRGDD and Indian institutions in areas of diplomacy, economic growth, technology, youth engagement, and people-to-people exchanges, underscoring the spirit of friendship that has long defined Nepal–India relations.

