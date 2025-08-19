NIMBL Launches Car loan at 6.29%

Aug. 19, 2025, 5:31 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has launched a car loan scheme with special facilities for its customers.

Under this scheme, customers can easily purchase a vehicle at an attractive interest rate. The current interest rate on car loans is only 6.29% (6.29% to be increased by 0.5% to the base rate of 5.79% for the month of Bhadra, 2082).

The bank expects that this scheme, which has been introduced targeting the upcoming Dashain, Tihar and Chhath festivals, will provide more convenience to customers who want to fulfill their dream of a new vehicle during the festive season.

This special facility, which will be available for a limited time only, can be availed from Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited branches across the country.

The bank is currently providing state-of-the-art banking services through 275 branches, 65 extension counters, 264 ATMs and 60 branchless banking.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

