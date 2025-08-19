Trump To Set Up Zelenskyy and Putin meeting

Aug. 19, 2025, 8:29 a.m.

US President Donald Trump wrapped up meetings in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his European counterparts. He said he will set up a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Trump posted on social media at the end of the meetings at the White House, saying, "I called President Putin, and began arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy." Trump also said they will then hold a trilateral meeting.

Trump also commented on the talks with the European leaders and Zelenskyy. He said, "We discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America."

It was Zelenskyy's first visit to the Oval Office since their February meeting, which devolved into a heated argument.

Monday's meetings came on the heels of Trump's Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Soon after he met with Zelenskyy, they both were joined by European leaders.

Trump commented on the security guarantees at the outset of the wider meeting. He said the European nations would take a lot of burden, and the US would help make Ukraine very secure. The president also said Putin had agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees.

Zelenskyy emphasized he was ready to discuss all the sensitive issues, including territory

Agencies

