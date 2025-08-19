Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces

Aug. 19, 2025, 8:23 a.m.

Generally cloudy is expected across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at some places in the hilly and Terai (plains) regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and at one or two places in the Terai region of Madhesh Province. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.

Tonght, generally cloudy weather is expected over the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, and other provinces, while partly cloudy conditions are expected in the rest of the areas. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi Province and in the hilly areas of other provinces, as well as at one or two places in the Terai areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi Province.

According to a Meteorological Analysis by Meterological Forecasting Division, the monsoon is somewhat weak in Nepal as the monsoon low pressure line is located south of the mean sea level. However, water vapor-rich air continues to enter from the Bay of Bengal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Handover Various Materials to Nepal Army
Aug 19, 2025
IRGDD President Dr. Dhakal Meets Additional Foreign Secretary of India
Aug 19, 2025
Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana
Aug 18, 2025
Nepal, India Foreign Secretary Meeting Held
Aug 18, 2025
The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand
Aug 18, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Madhesh, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Modereate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudurpashicm Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Monsoon Will Continue to active until Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Completely Cloudy Across The Country With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India Handover Various Materials to Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2025
IRGDD President Dr. Dhakal Meets Additional Foreign Secretary of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2025
Trump To Set Up Zelenskyy and Putin meeting By Agencies Aug 19, 2025
Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
Nepal, India Foreign Secretary Meeting Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025
The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75