Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces

Generally cloudy is expected across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at some places in the hilly and Terai (plains) regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and at one or two places in the Terai region of Madhesh Province. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.

Tonght, generally cloudy weather is expected over the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, and other provinces, while partly cloudy conditions are expected in the rest of the areas. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi Province and in the hilly areas of other provinces, as well as at one or two places in the Terai areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi Province.

According to a Meteorological Analysis by Meterological Forecasting Division, the monsoon is somewhat weak in Nepal as the monsoon low pressure line is located south of the mean sea level. However, water vapor-rich air continues to enter from the Bay of Bengal.