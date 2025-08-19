A youth group organized a rally to urge the Nepal government to take immediate action for the release of Bipin Joshi.

Aug. 19, 2025, 6:18 p.m.

Protesters have put pressure on the Government of Nepal to find out the condition of Bipin Joshi, who was taken hostage by Hamas.

The Independent Youth Group organized a signature campaign as a warning program during a protest held at Maitighar Mandala on Tuesday, with the aim of pressuring the government to immediately determine the condition of Nepali youth Bipin Joshi, who was abducted during the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Alumim in Israel on October 7, 2023, two years ago.

Participants in

bipin-joshi-23.jpg

the warning program held placards with various slogans.

The placards read slogans such as:

"How long do we youths have to go abroad, Government?"

"A country where a son flying to buy family happiness must return in a coffin?"

"Where is Bipin Joshi? Bring him home immediately."

"How can a country be built by selling its youths, Government?"

"Immediate release of all citizens held hostage by Hamas.

bipin-joshi-33-1024x683.jpg

