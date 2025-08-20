Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Dr. Lekhak Called on HKSAR Secretary For Security

Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Dr. Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak called on the Secretary for Security for HKSAR Tang Ping-keung at the latter’s office today. He was accompanied by Consul Satish Gurung

Aug. 20, 2025, 1:07 p.m.

1 (36).jpg

Dr. Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak called on the Secretary for Security for HKSARH Tang Ping-keung at the latter’s office today. He was accompanied by Consul Satish Gurung.

During the meeting, Dr. Lekhak reiterated the historic contribution of the Nepali community in Hong Kong. He congratulated the Secretary on the successful implementation of mainland travel permits, particularly to non-Chinese Hong Kong residents, and expressed thanks for the cooperation of authorities in tackling deception scams targeted toward the local Nepali community.

Dr. Lekhak also raised issue for visa relaxation for Nepali workers as well as transit visa waiver for Nepali passengers travelling via Hong Kong International Airport.

Secretary Tang welcomed Dr. Lekhak to Hong Kong and briefed him on the local law-and-order situation,which places Hong Kong as one of the safest cities globally. He appreciatedNepali community’sadherence to local laws and emphasised government policy to diversify its workforce and encouraged more Nepalis to apply for government jobs.Secretary added that the request for transit visa would be reviewed in the near future.

Both sides also agreed to work closely in matters of labour exchanges and immigration issues in the future. The Secretary was joined by Mr. Patrick Li (Permanent Secretary for Security), Mr. Michael Cheuk (Under Secretary for Security), Mr. Jack Ho (Administrative Assistant to Secretary for Security) and Mr. Adley Sham (Assistant Secretary (Security) Liaison).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EVs Have Contributed to Electricity Consumption, Auto Show is Significant: FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal
Aug 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Regions Of The Cuntry With Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Aug 20, 2025
Family of Bipin Joshi Meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Aug 19, 2025
A youth group organized a rally to urge the Nepal government to take immediate action for the release of Bipin Joshi.
Aug 19, 2025
NIMBL Launches Car loan at 6.29%
Aug 19, 2025

More on National

Israel After October 7: No Time to Blink By Keshab Poudel 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Family of Bipin Joshi Meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
A youth group organized a rally to urge the Nepal government to take immediate action for the release of Bipin Joshi. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
India Handover Various Materials to Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Of India Misri Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
The 'Journey to Thailand & Top Thai Brands 2025:' Highlighting Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Climate-Development-Humanitarian Nexus By Bimal Khatiwada Aug 20, 2025
Should electric vehicles (EVs) be fast-tracked? By Shanker Man Singh Aug 20, 2025
Indian PM Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister By Agencies Aug 20, 2025
EVs Have Contributed to Electricity Consumption, Auto Show is Significant: FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025
Trump organizing Putin, Zelenskyy summit By Agencies Aug 20, 2025
Trump rules out sending US ground troops for Ukraine's security By Agencies Aug 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75