Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Dr. Lekhak Called on HKSAR Secretary For Security

Dr. Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak called on the Secretary for Security for HKSARH Tang Ping-keung at the latter’s office today. He was accompanied by Consul Satish Gurung.

During the meeting, Dr. Lekhak reiterated the historic contribution of the Nepali community in Hong Kong. He congratulated the Secretary on the successful implementation of mainland travel permits, particularly to non-Chinese Hong Kong residents, and expressed thanks for the cooperation of authorities in tackling deception scams targeted toward the local Nepali community.

Dr. Lekhak also raised issue for visa relaxation for Nepali workers as well as transit visa waiver for Nepali passengers travelling via Hong Kong International Airport.

Secretary Tang welcomed Dr. Lekhak to Hong Kong and briefed him on the local law-and-order situation,which places Hong Kong as one of the safest cities globally. He appreciatedNepali community’sadherence to local laws and emphasised government policy to diversify its workforce and encouraged more Nepalis to apply for government jobs.Secretary added that the request for transit visa would be reviewed in the near future.

Both sides also agreed to work closely in matters of labour exchanges and immigration issues in the future. The Secretary was joined by Mr. Patrick Li (Permanent Secretary for Security), Mr. Michael Cheuk (Under Secretary for Security), Mr. Jack Ho (Administrative Assistant to Secretary for Security) and Mr. Adley Sham (Assistant Secretary (Security) Liaison).