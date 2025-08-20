Nepal's Climate-Development-Humanitarian Nexus

As the impacts of climate change become more apparent worldwide, Nepal is facing a crucial moment. From the floodplains of the Terai to the landslide-prone mid-hills and the glacial retreat in the Himalayas, the country is experiencing a significant increase in climate-related disasters. These events not only disrupt lives and livelihoods but also reveal deep vulnerabilities within communities. There is a growing recognition among development practitioners and humanitarian actors that isolated approaches are no longer adequate. Nepal requires a coordinated, integrated strategy that links climate resilience, development, and humanitarian response—the Climate-Development-Humanitarian Nexus.

This nexus approach, demonstrated by initiatives like the Humanitarian Partnership Platform, is leading the way towards a new resilience model in Nepal that prepares for disasters, promotes sustainable development, and empowers local communities to take the lead.

At its essence, the nexus approach acknowledges the interconnected nature of climate risks, poverty, and humanitarian needs. Climate change is not a distant threat but a current emergency. In Nepal, climate-related events such as erratic rainfall, increasing temperatures, glacial lake outbursts, floods, and droughts are becoming more frequent and severe. For instance, in 2021, Nepal experienced an unprecedented rainfall of 624mm in a single day in the eastern plains—a historic event that resulted in widespread flooding, displacement, and devastation.

These disasters are more than just environmental occurrences; they are also development crises and humanitarian emergencies combined. Vulnerable populations, especially smallholder farmers, women, indigenous groups, and Dalits, are disproportionately impacted. Their lack of access to information, infrastructure, and institutional support makes them more susceptible to the severe effects of climate-related hazards.

For instance, in Saptari District, homes are frequently flooded during the monsoon season, leading to crop destruction and loss of income for families. This results in displacement, food insecurity, and long-term setbacks in development. These events create ongoing cycles of poverty and marginalization unless addressed through comprehensive strategies.

While traditional development approaches have their merits, they often do not adequately address climate variability. Development projects that do not consider climate risks, such as building roads or markets, can inadvertently increase vulnerability. On the other hand, climate-sensitive development initiatives, like those showcased in various projects, integrate resilience into every aspect.

An example of this is the implementation of flood-resistant crop varieties and climate-smart agricultural practices in flood-prone and drought-affected areas. In Siraha, farmers have transitioned from water-intensive paddy cultivation to drought-resistant millet and vegetables, supported by training and local seed banks. These changes not only safeguard yields during unpredictable rainfall but also enhance dietary diversity and income opportunities.

Another practical intervention is the installation of raised handpumps. In many Terai districts, traditional handpumps are submerged during floods, depriving communities of safe drinking water. By elevating the handpumps above known flood levels, these essential water sources remain accessible even during the height of monsoon disasters.

In Dodhara Chandani of Kanchanpur, the construction of raised goat and poultry sheds has proven to be beneficial in protecting livestock, which is a crucial asset for many impoverished households, from drowning during floods. Local farmers in the area noted a decrease in animal losses during the last major flood due to these cost-effective yet life-saving measures.

These development initiatives may not be large-scale infrastructure projects, but they have a significant impact. They demonstrate a grassroots approach to building resilience, one that is grounded in local realities and empowers communities.

The humanitarian aspect of the nexus approach goes beyond post-disaster relief by emphasizing preparedness, rapid response, and local humanitarian leadership. An example of this is the establishment of an Emergency Response Fund (ERF) by local government entities and Community Disaster Management Committees (CDMCs), which provided timely assistance to individuals affected by climate-related disasters.

Unlike traditional aid models that rely on external actors, this approach empowers local CDMCs and civil society organizations to take the lead in response efforts. These groups are involved in assessing needs, making decisions on fund allocation, and monitoring the situation. As a result, aid is delivered more quickly, fairly, and in alignment with local priorities.

In areas like Bhimdatta, Beldandi, and Dodhara Chandani in Kanchanpur, CDMCs acted promptly following floods that damaged many homes. They utilized the ERF to offer cash assistance, enabling affected households to buy essential items such as food, medicine, and materials for temporary shelter. Crucially, the aid reached people within 48 hours, a timeframe rarely achieved in centralized response systems.

In addition to addressing immediate needs, the humanitarian element of the nexus approach enhances long-term capacity. Local organizations develop skills in crisis response, data management, and collaboration with government agencies, making them better equipped to secure donor funding, advocate for policy changes, and assist other communities. The shift from passive aid recipients to proactive humanitarian leaders is a key accomplishment of this model.

Feminisms approach

A key aspect of the nexus approach is its focus on the interconnected nature of vulnerabilities. Climate risks impact everyone, but not in the same way. In various regions of Nepal, women and marginalized groups are disproportionately affected by disasters due to historical injustices.

For example, in Mahakali, many marginalized Dalit and impoverished families reside in informal settlements near riverbanks and high-risk areas prone to flooding. These communities often lack land ownership, which hinders their access to government assistance during disasters or for rebuilding efforts. Initiatives within the climate-development-humanitarian nexus are actively striving to address these disparities. Strategies such as gender-sensitive planning, targeted livelihood support for female-headed households, and inclusive participation in Community Disaster Management Committees (CDMCs) are integral to this inclusive approach. In Kanchanpur, women's groups have been trained to lead early warning dissemination and relief distribution, ensuring their active involvement in disaster management.

The success of comprehensive projects like Strengthening Community Preparedness, Rapid Response, and Recovery (SCOPR-3) provides valuable insights for policy and implementation in Nepal and beyond. Firstly, it highlights the significance of localized planning. With the decentralization of power under Nepal's federal system, local governments are well-placed to drive climate-resilient development if they are equipped with adequate resources and knowledge.

Secondly, funding mechanisms like the Emergency Response Fund (ERF) demonstrate the benefits of flexible, decentralized funding that can be swiftly deployed. Development partners and government agencies should explore ways to institutionalize such funds within municipal disaster risk reduction strategies.

Thirdly, the project emphasizes the significance of establishing enduring partnerships among communities, local governments, NGOs, and international entities. Achieving sustainability requires ongoing collaboration and adaptive learning, rather than isolated interventions.

The intersection of climate change, underdevelopment, and humanitarian crises poses a multifaceted challenge for Nepal. However, it also presents an opportunity to create a more resilient, fair, and empowered nation. By embracing a nexus approach that incorporates climate resilience, development planning, and humanitarian readiness, Nepal can shift from a reactive to a proactive stance, and from vulnerability to empowerment.

Numerous projects serve as a compelling example in this context, demonstrating that even small-scale, community-driven initiatives, when designed with foresight and executed inclusively, can have a significant impact. By heeding local perspectives, valuing local expertise, and investing in sustainable systems, Nepal can lead the way in establishing a framework where development and humanitarian endeavors are not merely coordinated but genuinely interconnected. As climate-related risks escalate, this integrated, locally-led, and socially inclusive model should not be an exception but rather the standard.