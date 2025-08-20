Trump rules out sending US ground troops for Ukraine's security

Trump rules out sending US ground troops for Ukraine's security

Aug. 20, 2025, 8:15 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will not send ground troops to Ukraine for security guarantees after a ceasefire, but suggested a possibility of providing air support.

Trump made the remarks in a telephone interview with Fox News on Tuesday, a day after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European leaders and others at the White House.

Trump was asked if there is a guarantee that the US will not deploy ground troops to defend the Ukrainian border.

He said, "You have my assurance -- and I'm President."

Trump also said Europe is willing to put people on the ground, while the US could play a support role especially in the air because no other country has such capabilities.

Zelenskyy suggested on Monday that a framework for security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.

Agencies

Indian PM Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister
Aug 20, 2025
Trump organizing Putin, Zelenskyy summit
Aug 20, 2025
Trump To Set Up Zelenskyy and Putin meeting
Aug 19, 2025
Protests erupt across Israel in call for hostage deal
Aug 18, 2025
European leaders to join Zelenskyy in talks with Trump
Aug 18, 2025

More on International

Indian PM Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister By Agencies 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
Trump organizing Putin, Zelenskyy summit By Agencies 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Trump To Set Up Zelenskyy and Putin meeting By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Protests erupt across Israel in call for hostage deal By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
European leaders to join Zelenskyy in talks with Trump By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Trump shifts focus from Ukraine-Russia ceasefire to peace deal By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Climate-Development-Humanitarian Nexus By Bimal Khatiwada Aug 20, 2025
Should electric vehicles (EVs) be fast-tracked? By Shanker Man Singh Aug 20, 2025
Israel After October 7: No Time to Blink By Keshab Poudel Aug 20, 2025
Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Dr. Lekhak Called on HKSAR Secretary For Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025
EVs Have Contributed to Electricity Consumption, Auto Show is Significant: FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Regions Of The Cuntry With Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75