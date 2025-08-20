Trump rules out sending US ground troops for Ukraine's security

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will not send ground troops to Ukraine for security guarantees after a ceasefire, but suggested a possibility of providing air support.
Trump made the remarks in a telephone interview with Fox News on Tuesday, a day after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European leaders and others at the White House.
Trump was asked if there is a guarantee that the US will not deploy ground troops to defend the Ukrainian border.
He said, "You have my assurance -- and I'm President."
Trump also said Europe is willing to put people on the ground, while the US could play a support role especially in the air because no other country has such capabilities.
Zelenskyy suggested on Monday that a framework for security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.
