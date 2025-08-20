Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Regions Of The Cuntry With Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Generally cloudy conditions are expected in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, Sudurpaschim Province, and the remaining hilly regions of the country. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail in the rest of the areas.

There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly regions of Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim Provinces, as well as at one or two places in the Terai region.Generally cloudy conditions are expected in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and the hilly regions of the country. The rest of the areas will experience partly cloudy skies.

There is a possibility of light rain at a few places in the Terai and hilly regions of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces, and moderate rain at one or two places elsewhere. There is a chance of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces.

According to a Meteorological Analysis by Meterological Forecasting Division, the monsoon is somewhat weak in Nepal as the monsoon low pressure line is located south of the mean sea level. However, water vapor-rich air continues to enter from the Bay of Bengal.