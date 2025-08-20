Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Regions Of The Cuntry With Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Hilly Regions Of The Cuntry With Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 20, 2025, 8:10 a.m.

Generally cloudy conditions are expected in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, Sudurpaschim Province, and the remaining hilly regions of the country. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail in the rest of the areas.

There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at a few places in the hilly regions of Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim Provinces, as well as at one or two places in the Terai region.Generally cloudy conditions are expected in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and the hilly regions of the country. The rest of the areas will experience partly cloudy skies.

There is a possibility of light rain at a few places in the Terai and hilly regions of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces, and moderate rain at one or two places elsewhere. There is a chance of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces.

According to a Meteorological Analysis by Meterological Forecasting Division, the monsoon is somewhat weak in Nepal as the monsoon low pressure line is located south of the mean sea level. However, water vapor-rich air continues to enter from the Bay of Bengal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Dr. Lekhak Called on HKSAR Secretary For Security
Aug 20, 2025
EVs Have Contributed to Electricity Consumption, Auto Show is Significant: FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal
Aug 20, 2025
Family of Bipin Joshi Meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Aug 19, 2025
A youth group organized a rally to urge the Nepal government to take immediate action for the release of Bipin Joshi.
Aug 19, 2025
NIMBL Launches Car loan at 6.29%
Aug 19, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Madhesh, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Modereate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudurpashicm Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit By Agencies 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Monsoon Will Continue to active until Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Climate-Development-Humanitarian Nexus By Bimal Khatiwada Aug 20, 2025
Should electric vehicles (EVs) be fast-tracked? By Shanker Man Singh Aug 20, 2025
Israel After October 7: No Time to Blink By Keshab Poudel Aug 20, 2025
Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Dr. Lekhak Called on HKSAR Secretary For Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025
Indian PM Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister By Agencies Aug 20, 2025
EVs Have Contributed to Electricity Consumption, Auto Show is Significant: FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75