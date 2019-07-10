Rising Temperature Will Impact Hindkush Region: ICIMOD

Rising Temperature Will Impact Hindkush Region

July 10, 2019, 2:55 p.m.

The Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in New York and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) organized a side event Impacts of Climate Change on the Mountains on the sidelines of the 2019 High-Level Political Forum at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today.

Ambassador Amrit Bahadur Rai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, welcomed the participants to the event organized to share the key findings of the Hindu Kush Himalaya Report of recently released by ICIMOD and also to draw lessons from the recommendations for inclusive mountain development. The Ambassador further said that the discussions will contribute to the ongoing exercise for the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit to be held in September 2019.

Puspa Raj Kadel, Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission of Nepal, who is in New York leading the Nepali delegation to 2019 High-Level Political Forum, delivered opening remarks. The Vice-Chairman underlined that the impact of Climate Change on vulnerable countries is extremely high and countries like Nepal are facing disproportionate brunt of Climate Change despite their insignificant emissions. Hon. Kadel also shared that the Government of Nepal has decided to convene a Sagarmatha Dialogue, a global platform to exchange views on areas including Climate Change.

The side event featured a presentation by Dr. David Molden, Director General of ICIMOD, on key findings and recommendations of the Hindu Kush Himalaya Report. Dr. Molden cautioned that even if global warming was limited to 1.5° C by 2100, there would be a 1.8° C rise temperature rise across the region and up to 2.2° C in the mountains due to the Elevation Dependent Warming (EDW). Dr. Molden further said that if it is unchecked, this will adversely impact the lives of not just the 240 million mountain dwellers but also 1.6 billion people downstream.

He warned that the melting of ice and loss of glaciers on the mountains will impact agriculture productivity, hunger and poverty, migration, rich ecosystems and biodiversity. He concluded by highlighting six urgent actions: cooperating at all levels, limiting global temperatures, enhancing ecosystem resilience, recognizing and prioritizing uniqueness of mountain issues, achieving SDGs and sharing information and knowledge.

Following the presentation, a moderated interactive discussion took place for further deliberation on the serious message and implications of the Report, as well as way forward to address this issue. Ambassadors/representatives of Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, among others, also shared their views. The discussion was moderated by Gyan Chandra Acharya, former Permanent Representative of Nepal to UN and former UN Under-Secretary-General.

Delivering his closing remarks, Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba, Secretary-General’s special envoy for the 2019 Climate Action Summit, thanked Nepal and ICIMOD for organizing the timely event. He also expressed his hope that the event would be able to raise awareness in the region as well as at the global level and contribute towards the drive of climate action, including through a greater focus on ‘nature based solutions’ as well as through coming together for achieving ‘carbon neutrality’ by 2030.

Ambassador Rai concluded the event by thanking the participants for their presence in and contribution to the event. Summing up, he stressed that the efforts to combat climate change will go a long way to secure our planet and save present as well as future generations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Investment In Home-Based Women Workers Critical for Cardamom Enterprises
Jul 10, 2019
Everest Bank Conducts Financial Literacy Program
Jul 10, 2019
BoK To Finance 8.5 MW Solar Plant In Butwal
Jul 10, 2019
Rains To Occur Throughout Nepal
Jul 10, 2019
India Vs New Zealand: Rain Likely To Affect
Jul 10, 2019

More on Enviornment

Kathmandu: Managing Waste (Photo Feature) By Adrien Baratay 6 days, 2 hours ago
One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
ICIMOD Organised International Symposium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Ten Nepali And International Organizations Receive Millions of Rupees Worth Of Cash Prize For Climate Adaptation Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago
CANSA Nepal Demand Accountability Of Political Parties To Fulfill Environment Related Commitments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
WWF Nepal Recognizes Grassroots Conservationists And Youth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Investment In Home-Based Women Workers Critical for Cardamom Enterprises By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2019
Everest Bank Conducts Financial Literacy Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2019
BoK To Finance 8.5 MW Solar Plant In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2019
Rains To Occur Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2019
India Vs New Zealand: Rain Likely To Affect By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2019
Nepal: Flood Alert For Terai,Western And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75