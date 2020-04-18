Obituary Vijayalaxmi Rana: Tower Of Strength

Vijayalaxmi Rana peacefully passed away on the 5th April 2020 after a valiant ten-year-long battle with cancer.

She fell in love and married Himalaya Shumsher J.B.Rana, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, at the age of eighteen. When she married she was a mischievous prankster, loving practical jokes and giggling her famous dimples enhancing her beauty. She was often compared to Vaijanti Mala the fabulous Indian actress of the time.

As a devoted wife Vijayalaxmi sojourned in and traveled to many countries in the course of the peripatetic career of her husband who worked for the UN for twenty-four years .she was the tower of strength during her husband's difficult times.

As a loving mother, she devoted many years to raising two daughters and two sons and to motivate them to be conscientious human beings. Her grand and great-grandchildren fondly looked up to her as their dearest "Afu Mua".

Vijayalaxmi was a deeply compassionate person who helped and took care of her relatives, staff and friends as well as a menagerie of animals.

Vijayalaxmi's life and her deeds have been an inspiration to many.

We pray for eternal peace for a noble soul.

Husband: Himalaya S J.B.Rana

Son, daughter-in-law

Mr. Ashoke S.J.B Rana

Mrs. Chanda Rana

Mr. Amar S.J.B Rana

Mrs. Sharda Rana

Mr. Abhishekh S.J.B Rana

Mrs. Vijayshree Rana

Mr. Ashish S.J.B Rana

Mrs. Dristy shrestha Rana

Ms. Cecelia Rana

Daughter, Son-in-law

Mr. Prithivi Bahadur Pande

Mrs. Pratima Pande

Mr. Sunil Bahadur Thapa

Mrs. Sangeeta Thapa

Mr. Marco Ciasullo

Mrs. Sophia Pande

Mr. Shivanth Bahadur Pande

Mrs. Astha Thapa Pande

Ms. Seetashma Thapa

Mr. Siddartha Thapa

Mrs. Riddi Thapa

Mr. Arohan Vijay Bahadur Pande

Ms. Amaya Surya Thapa

Courtesy from the Facebook wall of Himalaya S Rana

Himalaya Sumsher Rana.jpg

Himalaya S Rana

Former Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank

