Obituary Vijayalaxmi Rana: Tower Of Strength

Vijayalaxmi Rana peacefully passed away on the 5th April 2020 after a valiant ten-year-long battle with cancer.
She fell in love and married Himalaya Shumsher J.B.Rana, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, at the age of eighteen. When she married she was a mischievous prankster, loving practical jokes and giggling her famous dimples enhancing her beauty. She was often compared to Vaijanti Mala the fabulous Indian actress of the time.
As a devoted wife Vijayalaxmi sojourned in and traveled to many countries in the course of the peripatetic career of her husband who worked for the UN for twenty-four years .she was the tower of strength during her husband's difficult times.
As a loving mother, she devoted many years to raising two daughters and two sons and to motivate them to be conscientious human beings. Her grand and great-grandchildren fondly looked up to her as their dearest "Afu Mua".
Vijayalaxmi was a deeply compassionate person who helped and took care of her relatives, staff and friends as well as a menagerie of animals.
Vijayalaxmi's life and her deeds have been an inspiration to many.
We pray for eternal peace for a noble soul.
Husband: Himalaya S J.B.Rana
Son, daughter-in-law
Mr. Ashoke S.J.B Rana
Mrs. Chanda Rana
Mr. Amar S.J.B Rana
Mrs. Sharda Rana
Mr. Abhishekh S.J.B Rana
Mrs. Vijayshree Rana
Mr. Ashish S.J.B Rana
Mrs. Dristy shrestha Rana
Ms. Cecelia Rana
Daughter, Son-in-law
Mr. Prithivi Bahadur Pande
Mrs. Pratima Pande
Mr. Sunil Bahadur Thapa
Mrs. Sangeeta Thapa
Mr. Marco Ciasullo
Mrs. Sophia Pande
Mr. Shivanth Bahadur Pande
Mrs. Astha Thapa Pande
Ms. Seetashma Thapa
Mr. Siddartha Thapa
Mrs. Riddi Thapa
Mr. Arohan Vijay Bahadur Pande
Ms. Amaya Surya Thapa
Courtesy from the Facebook wall of Himalaya S Rana
