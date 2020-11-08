Though all organisms on this earth, at the time of their birth had an equal right for survival, in practice it has not been so. We have had over the years heard or read about Ram Rajya or Utopia but this state has not ever been attained. It is those who are the top, who enjoy the fruits of being in power. After all it is as they say in Nepal: Afnu Haath Jagannath. One can do whatever one wants to and get away with it.

To start at the beginning; groups of people - some small, some large were living apart from each other and so the concept of the ruling over others did not arise. This came about later as the population increased. However, though we read of the conflict of Ram over Ravan the concept of Ram Rajya came into being after that.

After this period, at the time of Christ, it is stated that he and his twelve disciples with their living and sharing together were the first group of people living as a community / commune where all are equal. This lasted until Christ was betrayed by Judas Iscariot.

In the subsequent years we have had a host of leaders who have had over the centuries attempted to rule part of the world or the regions around them. These range from Attila the Hun, Ashok, Alexander, Julius Caesar, the Pharaohs, Genghis Khan, Kublai Khan, Napoleon, Queen Isabella of Spain, Kings of Belgium, Holland plus Portugal, and finally the British Monarchs whose realm was ‘One where the sun never set’!

As a result of this, we have had in the last few centuries, the oppression of various groups of people around the world by Britain, Belgium, China, France, Japan, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey. Those were the times when the riches were ransacked, villages pillaged, slaves taken and many killed. The story of all the victors was similar irrespective of whether they were white, black or ethnics.

You may as well ask as to why I am dwelling on all these historical events of the past? This reaction has come about as a result of the events that have been unfolding in the US following the election of 3rd November this year. The rest of the world was given to understand that this country was a beacon of democracy in our midst. This country, it has been claimed, is one in which every individual, irrespective of ethnicity; colour or sex would be an American once given the ‘Green card’ and citizenship. True, but there is a history of both white and black beings, the mulattos and the ethnics who then were labelled redskins and are now a minority who have different tales regarding treatment in the land of hope and glory. The point now is that the US which has played a large part in world affairs during this last century and was thought to be a Beacon of Democracy is not really that, at heart. Withdrawal from organisations concerned with the welfare of humanity is being implemented. Plans for creating rifts in countries of the East namely Asia seems to be on the cards – almost a warmongering effort! This after all is the practice of neo colonial powers towards the smaller countries of the third world.

Surprisingly the present leader of US, now rejected by the people of his native land i.e. which goes for the united states has put into action many steps with a view to stay in power. This is, in fact a blatant exhibition by the leader to the rest of the world that those in authority, even for limited terms of power are not subject to the laws of the land. When a leader of the so called ‘Free World’ refuses to act as per the wishes of the people he represents, does this land have the right to claim and teach about Democracy to others? The statue of Liberty, a gift of the people of France, if living would certainly be ashamed!

There is a saying that ‘Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely’! Before the end of 1990 it was accepted that the USA and the USSR were the two world powers. The USSR in the subsequent years became Russia and is said to not be a world power as such. Has this resulted for such behaviour by the sole world power? In this process of working it has alienated many of its well-wishers. Unless drastic steps are taken by the new coming head of state the situation is going to a point of no return. What must also be remembered is that many other satraps in other parts of the world will think that holding on to power by whatever means one can employ is possible in a leading country such as the USA, then why not elsewhere in Europe, Asia, South America and Oceania?

It remains to be seen as to how much the authority the State Governments of US have. Can the Federal Government overrule the state authorities? In India it is the question of the Central Government and the thirty-three state governments and the powers that they have. As far as we in Nepal are concerned it is power struggle between the PM’s Office in Singha Durbar and that of the Provincial Heads at the seven Pradesh capitals. Looking at what is happening in Washington and USA, is there a lesson for us to learn? Or should we ascribe to the dictum, ‘East is East and West is West and the twain shall never meet’?

We are currently claiming that Ram was born in Parsa of Nepal. Does that qualify us to demand Ram Rajya? Is our present almost 2/3rd majority government capable or likely to do that? Cannot we in this age of Covid-19 hope for better life for us Nepalis? Or is the Utopia that we are thinking about just a will-o’-the-wisp?

The author is a retired medical doctor and writes fiction under the pen name of Mani Dixit also. Website: www.hdixit.org.np. Twitter: @manidixithd