Nepal Firmly Committed To The Implementation Of Paris Agreement

Nepal remains firmly committed to the implementation of Paris Agreement. We have submitted an ambitious NDC that plans to decarbonize our economy in all sectors. Nepal aims to reach a net zero emission by 2045. We will ensure that 15% of our total energy demand is supplied from clean energy sources and maintain 45% of our country under forest cover by 2030.

With abundant water, forest and biodiversity resources, Nepal can be a leader in sharing clean, green and nature-based climate solutions in the region.

With temperatures rising higher than global average, glaciers are receding, snowfall is decreasing and permafrost is melting in the Himalayan region. Extreme climate events are increasing, causing huge loss to economy, ecology and human lives. Around 80% of Nepal’s population is at risk from natural and climate-induced hazards. During the last 40 years, natural disasters have caused close to US$ 6 billion physical and economic damages in my country alone.

Rapid warming in the Himalayas poses serious threat to food, water, energy and human security of the entire region. Glacier melting also contributes to the existential threat to the coastal and island countries due to sea level rise.

I, therefore, urge the world leaders to recognize the specific climate vulnerability in the high mountains and accord high priority to the mountain agenda in all climate-related negotiations. Keeping the global temperature below 1.5° celcius is vital for mountain people. It is an issue of our survival. To raise awareness on the climate crisis in the Himalayas, my government will host Sagarmatha Sambad – a dialogue named after Mt. Everest.

An LDC, Nepalis making sincere efforts to balance the development and climate actions. We have mechanisms to ensure that international climate finance is channelled to support transformational approaches in implementing adaptation, mitigation and disaster management actions together.

We are engaging with all stakeholders including private sector, indigenous people, disadvantaged communities, women and youth in all our climate actions. Recognizing the value of nature to both adapt and mitigate climate change, we have decided to create a dedicated institution for working on Nature Conservation and Climate Change together.

Loss and damage has become a key concern due to increased phenomena of climate induced disasters. This subject must find a place under article 4.8 of the Convention. We call upon the Parties to agree on making Loss and Damage a stand-alone agenda for negotiations and support the framework of additional financing for it.The COP 26 must ensure adequate support for adaptation in the most vulnerable counties by scaling up financial, technological and capacity-building resources.

We can deliver on our goals only through quick, direct and easy access to climate finance. We urge the Parties to agree on a clear roadmap for a new collective, quantified and ambitious goal on climate finance before 2025.

In closing, Mr. President, the decisions we make at COP 26 must do justice to those affected now, the future generations and the Mother Nature. The future of our planet depends on what we decide at this conference.

I totally agree with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that this is the last change to sav e the earth.

Excerpts of the Statement delivered by prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister and Leader of Nepali Delegation at the World Leaders Summit during the 26th Conference of Parties (COP 26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Glasgow, United Kingdom, 01 November 2021