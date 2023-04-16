Wildfires Increasing Atmospheric Pollution Across Country

Air pollution has swelled throughout the country due to the wildfires taking place at various places for some days. The Department of Environment said atmospheric pollution has increased across the country including in the Kathmandu Valley due to the bushfires, leading to unhealthy air in Nepal for some days.

According to the Department, the air pollution measurement stations in the Kathmandu Valley have indicated the polluted air even at present. It is said Kathmandu is in the second position among the world's most polluted cities.

Kathmandu's air quality index (AQI) measured at 9.30 am today showed that the federal capital is in second place among the world's polluted cities in terms of AQI. People with health vulnerabilities are at risk when the AQI is more than 50 and it is hazardous to all people when it is more than 100.

Kathmandu's AQI is 192 at present. Chiang Mai City in Thailand is said to be in the first position in the list of pollution index. Its AQI is 222. Similarly, India's Delhi is in third place, Dhaka of Bangladesh in fourth place Kolkata of India in fifth place in terms of the highest AQI.

Air with a measurement of AQI from 51 to 100 is considered normal while air with AQI above this is considered unhealthy.

AQI above 300 is highly hazardous, it is said. (RSS)