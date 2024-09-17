It is a great honour and pleasure to welcome you to the French Residence this evening. I am especially delighted to be your host as the Ambassador of France, returning to this beautiful country where I previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission from 2012 - 2015.

Tonight, we gather to celebrate an extraordinary milestone—Palesha Goverdhan’s historic achievement in the Paralympics Games in Paris. On Friday, 30th August, in front of many spectators at Paris’ Grand Palais, Palesha became the first athlete from Nepal to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. She made her country proud by securing the bronze medal in the women’s Para Taekwondo, an achievement that not only inspires but will surely transform the future of Nepali sports. I take this opportunity to congratulate the support system that is behind your success as well: obviously your parents, your coach as well as the National Paralympic Committee, and the Nepal Taekwondo Association.

My colleague, Deputy chief of Mission - Elsa Calley, was at the airport to greet you when you returned and she informed me of the impressive welcome that you received.

Palesha, you are a beacon of hope and determination. Your journey reflects the audacity to dream and conquer challenges. You have revealed the immense talent of Nepali athletes to the world.

While we celebrate the incredible accomplishment of Palesha, I also want to acknowledge the efforts of all Nepali participants from the Summer Games 2024 as well as from the Paralympic Games. Their passion and determination were just as inspiring. This is only a beginning and we are bound to see Nepal shining bright in the international sporting platforms in the days ahead.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Paris 2024 Games were much more than just a sporting event; they were a symbol of innovation and creativity. From the breathtaking and audacious opening ceremony to hosting swimming events in Seine River, we dared to go beyond the ordinary. These Games reflected the French spirit, one that dares to explore unconventional paths, from the introduction of breakdancing as a new sport, to using historic monuments as backdrops for competition.

In this same spirit of innovation, we are thrilled to highlight the Choose France/Marque France initiative tonight. As President Emmanuel Macron said, “The French spirit continues to astonish fascinate and change the world. Let’s bring out this spirit, this ambition, this desire to combine excellence and freedom. Let’s make it iconic”.

Our aim is to foster a dynamic, inclusive France that encourages talents from around the globe to come and create. So, if you wish to make an impact, Choose France!

On 28th September, we will be hosting the Choose France Tour at the Alliance Française, where more than 15 renowned French educational institutions will participate. We invite ambitious Nepali students to join us and explore the many opportunities to study and innovate in France.

Together with Team France which includes Alliance Française and Ecole Française/the International French School, we strive to work towards further strengthening our relations.

Ms. Virginie Corteval is the Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Nepal. Excerpts of the statement delivered at a special event at the French Residence on September 16, celebrating Ms. Palesha Goverdhan, Nepal’s first Paralympics medallist.