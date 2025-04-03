ADIEU KAMAL 'DAI'

Kamal Prasad Koirala, 87, son of former Prime Minister Matrika Prasad Koirala, passed away Sunday at KMC Hospital, Sinamangal, while undergoing treatment following hospitalization a few days ago.
A veteran political commentator, writer/ popular columnist, and a former lawmaker, Kamal 'dai' was a Leftist/Communist in terms of ideology - thus an oddball in Biratnagar's Koirala family which is, in the public mind, identified with the Nepali Congress.
Easy going, soft-spoken and imbued with a great sense of humor, he possessed an abiding interest in international affairs - and the ability to lend an ear to contrary viewpoints.
He served a three-year term as Nepal's ambassador to South Korea, nominated under a UML-led government, several years ago.
He is survived by a son and daughter to whom Sabita and I offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences. We pray that his soul rests in eternal repose.
