Chapters of Connection: My Journey with the Nepali Women’s Book Club in San Francisco

I’m often rushing, grabbing my keys, balancing a tote bag filled with the book of the month and a homemade dish to share, as I head out the door and navigate through San Francisco’s busy streets, determined to arrive on time. The stress melts away the moment I walk in. I’m greeted by warm smiles, the hum of cheerful conversations, and the comforting aroma of familiar spices. We settle in, plates in hand, ready to dive deep into another book that has sparked curiosity, debate, or even a little controversy among us.

After graduating college in the U.S., I realized how much I missed the deep, layered conversations that used to light up my English literature classes. Even though I was an engineering major, I found my grounding in those discussions by teasing out symbolism, interpreting an author’s motives, drawing connections to my own life. In a way, it reminded me of the literary analysis I was required to do back in the schools I attended in Nepal. There, too, I had wrestled with meaning in Nepali novels and poems, even if I didn’t fully appreciate it at the time. The book club has brought that same analytical joy back into my life, but in a more personal and connected way.

The Nepali women’s book club in San Francisco, California, which blossomed from The Great Nepali Diaspora’s Teej event in 2023, has become more than just a monthly meetup. Through it, I’ve connected with Nepali women in the U.S. from all walks of life: scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and academics, each bringing a distinct perspective to the table. Some of us came to the states for education or work, while others were born and raised here—but we’re all bound by a shared curiosity and love for stories. Together, we’ve delved into American favorites like Lessons in Chemistry and The Fourth Wing, global sensations such as The Island of Sea Women and The Vegetarian, and timeless Nepali classics like Krishna Dharabasi’s Radha and Parijat’s Shirish Ko Phool. Many of these books are ones I might never have chosen on my own, but the club constantly pushes me out of my reading comfort zone. Sometimes, I get the joy of sharing a favorite and seeing it spark something in others. More often, I find my own assumptions and interpretations shifting, thanks to the fresh lenses others bring to the conversation.

This book club does more than inspire us to read; it fosters a sense of belonging and connection, weaving a fabric that binds us to one another, to our roots, and to the narratives that shape our identities. As a Nepali woman, this community has helped me not only reconnect with my heritage but also explore and affirm my identity in the diaspora. In a world where life’s demands pull us in every direction, our gatherings serve as a reminder of the transformative power of community and the unique magic found in a truly engaging book. There is profound strength in Nepali women uniting to exchange stories, uplift one another, and amplify our voices through literature. Initiatives like these build a home away from home, helping us stay grounded, even when miles away from Nepal.