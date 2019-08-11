Nepal Discovered A Lake Likely To Become World's Highest

Aug. 11, 2019, 8:36 a.m.

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title.

The Kajin Sara lake in Manang district was discovered about a few months ago by a team of mountaineers, the Himalayan Times reported. It is located at Singarkharka area of Chame rural municipality.

"As per the measurement of the lake taken by the team, it is located at an altitude of 5,200 metres, which is yet to be officially verified. It is estimated to be 1,500-metre-long and 600-metre-wide," Chame rural municipality Chair Lokendra Ghale was quoted as saying by the report.

"The lake would be the world's highest lake if its altitude of 5000-plus metres is officially verified," he said.

The Tilicho lake, situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres, is 4 km long, 1.2 km wide and around 200 metres deep.

