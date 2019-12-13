Nepal Urges Developed Countries To Sustainable Investment In LDCs Like Nepal In Climate Change Conference

Dec. 13, 2019, 9:56 a.m.

Minister for Forest and Environment Shakti Basnet has urged the developed countries to ensure sustainable investment in the sector of climate change for the least developed countries like Nepal.

Addressing the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, the capital city of Spain, Minister Basnet drew the attention of the developed countries to implement the commitment they made on carbon emission and global warming. The well off countries could assist the least developed countries as Nepal on the formation of climate change adaptation policy and programs with financial investment and technology transfer, the Minister reiterated in the event.

As per the information shared by Minister’s Press Coordinator, Dayanidhi Bhatta, Minister Basnet expressed worry over why the Paris Agreement on limiting temperature rise was not implemented. Last year alone, 55 billion tons of greenhouse gas was emitted, which obviously pose the countries as Nepal at high risk.

Posted by Shakti Bahadur Basnet on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Minister reminded that 20 percent of the total population on the earth depends on freshwater available in the Hindu-Kush Himalaya region and added that climate change has negatively affected water sources. “Nepal has taken strides by implementing the climate change agenda with the formulation of national climate change policy which mobilizes 80 percent of investment at local levels,” Minister Basnet informed the global community, adding that climate change adaptation programs, disaster preparedness, and resilience, risk assessment were conducted at local levels.

The Minister further informed that Nepal was going to hold an international event ‘Sagarmatha Sambad’ in April, which focuses on climate change. He also extended an invitation to the participants of the conference to visit Nepal during Visit Nepal Year 2020.

