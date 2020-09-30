Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Has Tested Positive For COVID-19. Naidu, according to officials on Tuesday, underwent a routine COVID-19 test.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is, however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine.

His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," said a statement posted on social media by Naidu's office.

The 71-year-old Naidu who is also the chairman of the upper house of Indian parliament (locally called Rajya Sabha), recently attended the monsoon session of parliament.

The session was cut short after more than 25 lawmakers tested positive for the virus.

Last week India's junior railways minister Suresh Angadi died due to COVID-19.

India is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday the health ministry said number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 6,145,291, including 96,318 deaths.

Globally India is the second worst-hit country due to the pandemic after the United States.

(With input from agencies)