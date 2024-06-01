India's Real GDP Up 8.2% In Fiscal Year 2023

India's economy continued to see high growth in fiscal 2023, with real gross domestic product expanding 8.2 percent.

Government officials made the announcement on Friday. The figure is up 1.2 percentage points from the previous year.

The growth is attributed mainly to robust performance in the manufacturing, construction, real estate and financial sectors.

India has a population of 1.4 billion, with many young people, and the country is expected to maintain high economic growth.

But there are also challenges, such as unemployment among young people and the development of rural areas, where more than 60 percent of the population reside.

India is currently holding a general election, and economic policy is a key issue. Ballots will be counted nationwide on June 4.