J&K: At Wular Lake, Enthusiasts Take A ‘Bird Walk’ On Birdman Of India’s Birth Anniversary

J&K: At Wular Lake, Enthusiasts Take A ‘Bird Walk’ On Birdman Of India’s Birth Anniversary

Dec. 9, 2020, 7:15 a.m.

On the birth anniversary of Dr Salim Ali, prominently known as the ‘Birdman of India’, a ‘Bird Walk’ programme was organized by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) of Jammu and Kashmir at Watlab village in Sopore.

As many as 30 participants from diverse fields belonging to different parts of the Kashmir valley participated in the programme.

The participants were apprised about the objectives of the bird walk programme by WUCMA officials and were given briefs about the lake conservation initiatives taken by the Authority during the recent years to conserve the Wular Lake.

The participants were later taken for a short jungle walk in the Kandi Forest Range of Kamraj Forest Division for bird watching, which was followed by boating trips in the Wular Lake for bird sightings.

The WUCMA officials and participants interacted with the locals and explained to them the need to conserve the Wular Lake and its associated avifauna.

They explained to them the diversity of birds found in Kashmir and also discussed the benefits of taking bird watching as a profession and hobby.

During the day-long programme, the birds sighted were White Cheeked Nuthatch, Spotted Tit, Warblers, Yellow billed Blue Magpie, Brown Headed Gull, Little Grebe, Large Egret, Pond Heron etc. Source:ANI

Agencies

Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record
Dec 09, 2020
Biden Vows 100m Vaccinations For US In First 100 Days
Dec 09, 2020
Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter
Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty
Dec 08, 2020
Fauci Warns Christmas Is 'Greater Challenge' Than Thanksgiving
Dec 08, 2020

More on India

J&K: Srinagar Traffic Police Organizes Candle-Light Vigil In Remembrance Of Road Traffic Victims By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
J&K: Srinagar Girl Revives Candle Lighting Culture In Kashmir By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
India Likely To Have COVID-19 Vaccine In Few Weeks: PM Modi By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago
With Covid-19 Protocols In Place, Tour Operators Gear Up To Welcome Tourists In Kashmir By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago
1 lakh COVID-19 tests done till now including 35k tests for residents of five districts of J-K, says Northern Command By Agencies 1 week ago
India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Program Early 2021 By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 507 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1056 New Cases,1483 Recovery And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
Bibekshil Shajha Party Unified Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
UAE Says Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine Has 86% Efficacy Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
Indoor Air Pollution Kills 24000 People Annually In Nepal: Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
Russia To Invest In Nepal's Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75