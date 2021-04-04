Maoist Killed 22 Indian Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh State

Maoist Killed 22 Indian Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh State

April 4, 2021, 5:19 p.m.

At least 22 Indian security personnel were killed and 30 injured in an ambush by Maoist rebels in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the deadliest incident of its kind in four years.

Officials said on Sunday that security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation.

“We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters,” said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

They were killed in firing that lasted for four hours in the border district of Sukma, 540km (340 miles) south of Raipur.

Om Prakash Pal, a senior police official in Raipur said combing operations to trace one missing security force member was being conducted.

The death toll was the worst for Indian security forces battling the far-left guerrillas since 2017.

On Saturday, senior police officer DM Awasthi said hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers raided a hideout in Bijapur district after receiving intelligence that a large number of rebels had gathered there. At least five security personnel were killed in the incident.

Source: Aljazeera

Agencies

Easter 2021: Date, History And Significance
Apr 04, 2021
Japanese People Have A Special Sense Of Intimacy Toward Nepal: Ambassador Yutaka Kikuta
Apr 04, 2021
Foundation Stones Laid For The Construction Of 165 Roads
Apr 04, 2021
France Enters 3rd Nationwide Lockdown
Apr 04, 2021
India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older
Apr 02, 2021

More on India

India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
India Tells States To Get A Grip Before COVID-19 Overwhelms Hospitals By REUTERS 4 days, 14 hours ago
Maharashtra Considers Total Lockdown As Virus Cases Jump By REUTERS 6 days, 12 hours ago
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
India To Vaccinate All Above 45 From April 1 By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
India Reports Biggest Surge In Cases In 4 Months By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Easter 2021: Date, History And Significance By Agencies Apr 04, 2021
Nepal To Administer Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine From April 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2021
Kathmandu DAO Issues Notice Making Mask Wearing Mandatory In Public Transport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 99 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 176 New Cases And 117 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2021
Japanese People Have A Special Sense Of Intimacy Toward Nepal: Ambassador Yutaka Kikuta By Agencies Apr 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75